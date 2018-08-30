Max Boyce 2018 – Single Ticket

Description

Radio Carmarthenshire are proud to present a very special one off charity evening with Welsh comedian, singer and entertainer Max Boyce.

The evening will take place on Friday 5th October at The Best Western Diplomat Hotel & Spa. Arrival for 6.45pm for a 7.30pm dinner. Evening will include welcome drinks on arrival and a 2 course meal.

This one off charity evening will see Max Boyce performing brand new material combining his usual musical comedy with his passion for rugby and not forgetting his roots in the mining communities of South Wales. There will also be a question and answer session.

As well as fantastic entertainment we are hoping to raise some well needed funds for a fantastic local charity – The Wales Air Ambulance. A pan Wales charity, the Wales Air Ambulance provides vital emergency air cover for those facing life threatening illnesses or injuries, 365 days a year. The service relies entirely on charitable donations to raise the 6 million pounds a year it takes to keep its three helicopters in the air. You can find out more at www.walesairambulance.com